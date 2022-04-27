Run by various groups, including Pompey in the Community, Portsmouth City Council and the British Liver Trust, visitors are invited to the Victory Lounge on Friday (April 29) where a range of physical and mental health organisations are there to provide checks and information.

Health and wellbeing co-ordinator for Pompey in the Community, Jo Mitchell, said the event was ‘needed more than ever’ in the wake of lockdowns.

Jo, who has helped organise the day, told The News: ‘I think people have really realised just how important not just their physical health but their mental health is.

Liver screening. Picture: Trevor Smith

‘During the pandemic a lot of people were stuck at home not able to exercise as much but they were also isolated and didn’t get that social interaction they’re used to.

‘That’s why we wanted to set this up – to show Portsmouth residents what there is out there available to help them.’

Attending will be representatives from services such as Macmillan, Diabetes UK, Tonic Music for Mental Health, Spark UK and Walking Football.

Liver scans. British Liver Trust

Among them will be a team from the British Liver Trust, which will bring its mobile screening hut.

Members of the public will be assessed for the three main risk factors for liver disease: alcohol, diet and obesity, and viral hepatitis.

Those who are at high risk will then be offered a free non-invasive liver scan which assesses whether there are early signs of scarring or fibrosis.

Vanessa Hebditch, of the British Liver Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this event which is being run by Pompey in the Community.

Liver screening. Picture: British Liver Trust

‘One in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed has been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.

‘Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.’

If the scan reading indicates possible liver damage, the clinical team will provide an advice letter for the participant to take to their GP and arrange for follow up tests.

The event will take place on Friday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm.