Outline planning permission was granted in July for the replacement of the existing multi-storey staff car park for the new three-storey building with ambulance access.

Hospital trust chief executive Penny Emerit said the new emergency department would increase capacity and allow staff to work more efficiently.

The new reserved matters application seeks final permission from the council to go ahead with the project through approval of building designs and landscaping arrangements.

The accident and emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

'The new emergency department for the Queen Alexandra Hospital will be part of an overall masterplan for the site,' a statement submitted by its architect AD Architects says. 'It aims to create a sustainable, flexible health campus which will support Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust in delivering effective care into the future.'

The application sets out the layout of the new building with walk-in entrances to the urgent care and paediatric centres and an ambulance-only entrance for more seriously ill patients which will cater for an increased number of vehicles.

The council has set a deadline of April 21 for reaching a decision. The trust has said it is aiming to start construction of the new building this autumn.

