Friends of father of two who died from aortic aneurysm raise money through snooker to buy defibrillator in his memory
Dad-of-two Scott Stoneage, 44, from Fareham, sadly died from an aortic aneurysm in March 2022, leaving behind his friends and family who loved him dearly.
Since then, friends of Scott, who he played snooker with in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham leagues, have staged an annual competition to remember him and raise money for charity.
This year they collected enough money to buy a heart defibrillator which will be stored at Stoke Snooker Club in Gosport, alongside a plaque dedicated to Scott.
Mum Angie Stoneage said: “It was a wonderful evening meeting some of Scott’s friends. I’m so grateful that Scott’s memory will live on. He would have been overwhelmed.”
Former world snooker champion, Stuart Bingham, who practised with Scott when they were youngsters, sent a message to everyone before the competition started, wishing them luck.
Bingham, who was competing in Germany, said: “I can’t believe it’s been over a year already. I wish I was there. Well done everyone and all the best.”
The competition, held at Stoke Snooker Club, saw former teammates of Scott compete against each other and the contest was won by Simon Munday.
Pete Oughton, who organised the event, said: “It was great to see so many of Scott’s friends turn out for the event and raise enough money for the defibrillator. He was a top friend and father who is sorely missed by everyone.”