News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Friends of father of two who died from aortic aneurysm raise money through snooker to buy defibrillator in his memory

Friends of a father who died suddenly from a heart condition have raised money for a defibrillator in his memory.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Dad-of-two Scott Stoneage, 44, from Fareham, sadly died from an aortic aneurysm in March 2022, leaving behind his friends and family who loved him dearly.

Since then, friends of Scott, who he played snooker with in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham leagues, have staged an annual competition to remember him and raise money for charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year they collected enough money to buy a heart defibrillator which will be stored at Stoke Snooker Club in Gosport, alongside a plaque dedicated to Scott.

A father of two who sadly died last year has been remembered by his friends who have raised money for a defibrillator by playing snooker, a game that he loved. Pictured: Scott Stoneage's friendsA father of two who sadly died last year has been remembered by his friends who have raised money for a defibrillator by playing snooker, a game that he loved. Pictured: Scott Stoneage's friends
A father of two who sadly died last year has been remembered by his friends who have raised money for a defibrillator by playing snooker, a game that he loved. Pictured: Scott Stoneage's friends
Most Popular

Mum Angie Stoneage said: “It was a wonderful evening meeting some of Scott’s friends. I’m so grateful that Scott’s memory will live on. He would have been overwhelmed.”

SEE ALSO: Karen Ingram Foundation will host charity ball at Village Hotel in Portsmouth

Former world snooker champion, Stuart Bingham, who practised with Scott when they were youngsters, sent a message to everyone before the competition started, wishing them luck.

Bingham, who was competing in Germany, said: “I can’t believe it’s been over a year already. I wish I was there. Well done everyone and all the best.”

The competition, held at Stoke Snooker Club, saw former teammates of Scott compete against each other and the contest was won by Simon Munday.

Pete Oughton, who organised the event, said: “It was great to see so many of Scott’s friends turn out for the event and raise enough money for the defibrillator. He was a top friend and father who is sorely missed by everyone.”

Related topics:FarehamPortsmouthGosport