Since then, friends of Scott, who he played snooker with in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham leagues, have staged an annual competition to remember him and raise money for charity.

This year they collected enough money to buy a heart defibrillator which will be stored at Stoke Snooker Club in Gosport, alongside a plaque dedicated to Scott.

A father of two who sadly died last year has been remembered by his friends who have raised money for a defibrillator by playing snooker, a game that he loved. Pictured: Scott Stoneage's friends

Mum Angie Stoneage said: “It was a wonderful evening meeting some of Scott’s friends. I’m so grateful that Scott’s memory will live on. He would have been overwhelmed.”

Bingham, who was competing in Germany, said: “I can’t believe it’s been over a year already. I wish I was there. Well done everyone and all the best.”

The competition, held at Stoke Snooker Club, saw former teammates of Scott compete against each other and the contest was won by Simon Munday.