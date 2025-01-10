Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser to help a Havant man whose motorbike crashed with a car on the M25 has surpassed £11,000, with the friend who set it up thanking everyone for their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lukasz Dabrowski has set up a GoFundMe campaign for his friend Pawel Koslicki who was critically injured in an incident on the M25 in November. | Lukasz Dabrowski

Pawel Koslicki, of Havant, was involved in an incident on November 17, 2024, where his red Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Mercedes S350AMG collided on the M25 clockwise at the entry slip road from the M4. Pawel suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital. He is still in a serious condition but is now awake and has been moved to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

His friend, Lukasz Dabrowski from Wokingham, knew that he had to do something to help Pawel, his wife, 16-year-old son, and 12-year-old daughter. Lukasz said: “Pawel is my good mate, I have known him for years. After what happened to him and knowing his financial situation, I thought I should try and help as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a photographer and work with lots of bikers. I know lots of people in that circle and we always try to help each other when something happens, so that is why I started the fundraiser.”

Lukasz has been to visit Pawel, who is now awake and “getting better” but is still not right with the family knowing it will be “a long rehabilitation”.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a target of £20,000, and is already over halfway towards that goal. the money will be used to help cover daily expenses for Pawel’s family, as well as his rehabilitation.

Lukasz said: “The money will go straight to Pawel's family to help them. It will also hopefully help with Pawel’s rehabilitation as we don’t know how long that will take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The response to the fundraiser has delighted Lukasz who recently posted a picture with Pawel in hospital after telling him about the money raised by people’s generosity. Lukasz said: “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone that has supported Pawel and his family.”