Charmaine Watts, Gosport, works for Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust and was nominated for the Chief Nursing Officer Award due to her exceptional care towards vulnerable patients who have diabetes, as well as offering education to support staff in care homes.

Charmaine said: ‘It’s overwhelming, an absolute honour to be nominated. To receive an award like this is phenomenal and I’m really proud of myself – thank you.’

Annette Farrell, health care support worker programme lead from NHS England, presented the award to Charmaine alongside Southern Health’s Paula Hull, director of nursing and Allied Health Professionals, and Trish Phillips, area matron, who were all there in support.

Charmaine Watts has been awarded the Chief Nursing Officer Award. Pictured: Charmaine (middle) with her colleagues.

Annette said: ‘The people chosen for this award demonstrate the great NHS values of kindness and compassion. They are supportive of their teams, great leaders in their roles and exceptional support workers for our patients. Charmaine achieved across all these areas and is a wonderful example of the support workers we want in the NHS.’

The award is designed to recognise and appreciate midwives and nurses that have made a brilliant contribution to nursing and midwifery practice.

Southern Health’s most senior nurse, Paula Hull, said: ‘Charmaine is the first person in Southern Health to receive the Chief Nursing Officer Award - which is an incredible achievement. I feel so proud of Charmaine and the difference she has made to patients. Charmaine is a real role model for healthcare support workers throughout the trust.’

