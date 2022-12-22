A healthcare support worker has been recognised for her work with patients
A HEALTHCARE support worker was given an early Christmas present when she was recognised for her work with patients over the last 18 months.
Maggie Foster, 62, has been recognised for her efforts in healthcare, not once, but twice this year, and was amazed to be nominated for Southern Health’s Annual Star Awards.
She was nominated and won the Unsung Hero award which recognises her determination and passion within her role in the trust as a healthcare support worker for Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire.
The Star Awards were held at the Concorde Club in Eastleigh and recognised NHS teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their care for patient. They were the first set of face-to-face awards since the pandemic.
Maggie was one of 12 winners and there were more than 500 nominations received from staff, patients, families and members of the public, and a panel of judges then had to decide on 36 finalists.
Maggie said: ‘To be honest with you, I was shocked, as I’m not a person who likes a lot of fuss. It meant a lot to me, it has been a hard year, both at work and for personal reasons, and I think to be acknowledged in such a way is just fantastic.’
The 62-year-old has been working in her position for 18 months and got involved in her role as the country was still struggling with the pandemic.
She said: ‘I joined the health service as a healthcare support worker in mental health. I loved it, I think this is when I realised I enjoyed the type of care that enables me to work directly with our incredible patients every day. It’s seeing our patients throughout their recovery journey that gets me, it is amazing.’
One of the judges said: ‘Margaret Foster regularly goes above and beyond, often stays late resolving issues, taking on additional responsibility, supporting colleagues and ensuring our patients' health and well-being is first and foremost.’
Maggie was also invited to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace this year and she was allocated a ticket on behalf of the trust and as part of NHS charities.