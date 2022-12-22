She was nominated and won the Unsung Hero award which recognises her determination and passion within her role in the trust as a healthcare support worker for Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Awards were held at the Concorde Club in Eastleigh and recognised NHS teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their care for patient. They were the first set of face-to-face awards since the pandemic.

Maggie Foster (left) being given her Annual Star Award

Maggie was one of 12 winners and there were more than 500 nominations received from staff, patients, families and members of the public, and a panel of judges then had to decide on 36 finalists.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth refuse worker celebrates 45 years of service ahead of retirement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie said: ‘To be honest with you, I was shocked, as I’m not a person who likes a lot of fuss. It meant a lot to me, it has been a hard year, both at work and for personal reasons, and I think to be acknowledged in such a way is just fantastic.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘I joined the health service as a healthcare support worker in mental health. I loved it, I think this is when I realised I enjoyed the type of care that enables me to work directly with our incredible patients every day. It’s seeing our patients throughout their recovery journey that gets me, it is amazing.’

One of the judges said: ‘Margaret Foster regularly goes above and beyond, often stays late resolving issues, taking on additional responsibility, supporting colleagues and ensuring our patients' health and well-being is first and foremost.’

Advertisement Hide Ad