Grateful patient shares journey in advancing cancer research

A cancer patient at Queen Alexandra Hospital is making a real impact through research in the hope her experience will help others.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, a cancerous condition of the lymph gland system, Rose participated in a clinical study testing new treatments for lymphoma. Her involvement has not only helped her recovery but also advanced medical knowledge for other people.

Rose was introduced to the ReMoDL-A study by her oncologist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Dr. Ann O’Callaghan and Senior Research Nurse, Lisa Murray. The study tested whether combining usual chemotherapy regimen with additional tablets used for leukaemia treatment could improve outcomes for lymphoma patients.

Rose at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Rose shared: “Taking part in research gave me extra support and confidence in my treatment. I would encourage anyone to get involved, not just for yourself but for future patients too.

“Without research, we wouldn’t have new treatments. It feels good to give something back. I’m happy to help others in the future.”

Queen Alexandra Hospital recruits thousands of patients into clinical trials, with more than 100 studies currently being conducted across departments. The majority of treatments and care patients receive today is the result of previous research, including new medicines, diagnostic tests, and improved healthcare practices.

Lisa Murray, Senior Research Nurse said: “Recruiting more participants into clinical trials helps to generate data to improve our understanding and lead to the development and implementation of new treatments in hospitals and communities across the UK and internationally.

Rose with the Research team at Queen Alexandra Hospital

“Without people giving up their time to participate, clinical research would not be possible.”

Rose now volunteers as a Patient Research Ambassador (PRA), where she uses her personal journey to help shape future research studies. In this role, Rose shares her experience with patients and research teams to improve how studies are designed and conducted. She also helps other patients feel more comfortable about joining research trials, offering insight into the support they can expect.

Rose continued: “I got the all-clear, which was brilliant, and I was really glad to have taken part in the research. 12 months later, when the cancer came back, I was offered ground-breaking immunotherapy treatment. Because of my research experience, I felt confident agreeing to new treatments knowing how thoroughly they had been tested.”

To learn more about research projects or to become a Patient Research Ambassador, contact the Research Department at [email protected] or call 02392 286000 extension 6236.

For more information about taking part in NHS research, visit Be Part of Research.