Portsmouth charity helping disabled people enjoy the sea at the heart of ‘once in a lifetime’ boating community celebration
A PORTSMOUTH sailing charity was chosen as the beneficiary of the Solent boating community’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Princess Anne and her husband attended the sailing and yachting community’s showcase held at Cowes on August 6, where more than 400 boats welcomed the royals.
Wetwheels, which provides the opportunity for disabled people to access the sea, was the chosen charity for the event.
The Princess Royal, who is patron of the Wetwheels charity, led the way in the first of five Wetwheels’ powerboats carrying VIP guests.
Geoff Holt, founder of the Wetwheels charity, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that the Solent Platinum Jubilee Celebration was such a success.
‘It was a very moving day for me personally, not only seeing five Wetwheels vessels who had come from far and wide to be with us on our special day, but to have the honour of leading the review with our patron, The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on the deck of Wetwheels Solent.
Read More
‘Every boat we passed greeted us with three cheers and enthusiastic waving.
‘The Princess was delighted and exchanged greetings with many of the crews we passed.
It was a once in a lifetime moment and sailors across the region did the Solent proud.
‘I was thrilled that Wetwheels was at the heart of the day.
‘Huge thanks to everyone who took the trouble to come and join us on the water and to the many hundreds who lined the foreshore on both East and West Cowes.’