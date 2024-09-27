Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are five types of gynaecological cancer.

More than 22,000 women are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer every year.

In September, research from Healthwatch has revealed that women in England want at-home cervical test kits.

NHS England has pledged to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

Healthwatch have called for a “more personalised approach to cervical screening” after a recent poll they conducted found that 73% of respondents would use a home cervical screening tests if it was available on the NHS.

Cervical cancer is one of the five types of gynaecological cancer, with women called to have smear tests as part of the cervical screening programme to check for abnormal cells after they turn 25 years old.

In November 2023, NHS England pledged to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 through its HPV vaccination and cervical screening programmes. With Healthwatch revealing that offering test kits which can be used at home would help to achieve this by addressing any hesitancy around cervical screening.

More than 22,050 in the UK are diagnosed with a type of gynaecological cancer every year according to cancer charity Eve Appeal. Here is everything you need to know about the signs and symptoms for each of the five types.

More than 22,050 women are diagnosed with gynaecological cancer in the UK every year. | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

What is gynaecological cancer?

Gynaecological cancer is a type of cancer that is found in a woman’s reproductive system. More than 22,050 women in the UK are diagnosed each year.

There are five different types of gynaecological cancer: womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal. They have some symptoms in common such as irregular or unusual vaginal bleeding, but each also has their own individual symptoms.

In November 2023, NHS England pledged to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, through their HPV vaccination programme and cervical screening. Speaking about the pledge when it was announced, Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS in England said: “It is truly momentous to be able to set out such an important, life-saving ambition today to eliminate cervical cancer.”

Pritchard added that it “would be an incredible achievement and through a combination of our HPV vaccination programme, and our highly-effective cervical screening programme, it could become a reality in in the next two decades.”

What are the symptoms of gynaecological cancer?

There are five different types of gynaecological cancer, whilst some may have symptoms that overlap it’s important to be aware of each type and its signs. Here are the five types of gynaecological cancer and their symptoms according to cancer charity Eve Appeal.

Ovarian cancer symptoms include:

persistent bloating

persistent pelvic/abdominal pain

difficulty eating, feeling full quickly or nauseous

change in bowel habits

needing to urinate more.

Womb cancer symptoms include:

bleeding in-between periods, after menopause or after sex

heavier periods

vaginal discharge - pink/water/brown/prune colour

Vaginal cancer symptoms include:

bleeding in-between periods, post-menopause / after sex

bad smelling, blood-stained discharge

pain during sex

a vaginal lump

persistent vaginal itch

Cervical cancer symptoms include:

bleeding between periods or after sex

pain during sex

unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge

Vulva cancer symptoms include:

a lasting itch

pain or soreness

thickened, raised, red, white or dark patches of the skin of the vulva

lump on the vulva

Can you request a smear test?

The NHS offers free cervical screening to those over the age of 25. You will then be called for a repeat smear test every three years, up until the age of 50 when it is every five years. When you are 65 and older you only receive a smear test if you have had an a recent abnormal result.

You can book a smear test with your GP and in some parts of England it can also be offered at your local sexual health clinic.

In 2021, more than 31,000 women were given the chance to do their smear tests at home in a trial with NHS England which has since ended. In a recent poll, Healthwatch found that 73% of those who responded would use a home test kit on the NHS if it was available. Home test kits for HPV are available to purchase at pharmacies at costs of between £29 to £129.

You can find out more about the symptoms of gynaecological cancer and the five different types to look out for at Eve Appeal.