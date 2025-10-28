Hampshire care homes to host free dementia advice events

Two care homes in Hampshire are inviting the local community to learn more about life following a dementia diagnosis.

On Wednesday 5th November from 10am-12pm, Care UK’s Ancasta Grove, on Barnes Lane, in Sarisbury Green, is hosting a special event designed to start a conversation about dementia, including debunking myths about the condition. The same event will then be repeated later in the day from 2pm-4pm, at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, in Fareham.

Dementia expert Chelsea Pearce will host a ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’ session, sharing practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are affected, as well as tips on overcoming communication barriers and discovering positive approaches to living with the condition.

In addition to the events, the Hampshire community can visit The Big Dementia Conversation online advice hub. The portal includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia and expert advice from Care UK’s specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Lukasz Mikolaj Irzabek, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “We strongly believe professional knowledge, insight and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those who have just received a dementia diagnosis and their loved ones.”

Audrey Chiduku, Home Manager at Ancasta Grove, said: “Dementia is often deeply misunderstood and its impact on a person’s personality and behaviour can be significant. For families, receiving a diagnosis can feel daunting and emotional. But support is available, and we’re committed to showing that people living with dementia can continue to enjoy meaningful and fulfilling lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people and building a community-wide support network.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows on-site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Parker Meadows, call Customer Relations Manager Joe Gould on 01329 889 571, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/parker-meadows.

Ancasta Grove has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as respite and end-of-life care, and is proud to be able to offer a ‘home for life’ if an individual’s needs change over time.

For more details about the event or to book your place, contact Customer Relations Manager Ellie Peters on 023 8168 0527, email [email protected] or visit www.careuk.com/ancasta-grove.