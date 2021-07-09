Hampshire patients asked for their views on merger of three surgeries

Whiteley, Jubilee and Highlands GP practices could be consolidated permanently under the Sovereign Health Network in a bid to provide a more ‘efficient’ service.

The sites have been working together since 2017 when the same-day access service was established at Fareham Community Hospital and also co-operated through the pandemic, however, bosses are looking to merge them for good.

The Whiteley Surgery, Yew Tree Drive, Whiteley

Tom Bertram, GP lead for the Sovereign Health Network, said: ‘When the pandemic started we came together as three GP practices to help provide staff support and ensure we could still reach all of our patients when they needed it.

‘By working more closely we have also been able to establish condition specific clinics to improve patient access.

‘We have maintained monitoring of our highest risk patients, cleared backlogs of tests caused by the first lockdown, and continued to ensure people can get the support they need, when they need it, whether that’s through a face to face appointment, virtual assessment, to process prescriptions or simply get advice from a healthcare professional.’

Over the next three months the surgeries are asking their combined 38,500 patients for any opinions, ideas, and concerns on the change as part of a consultation.

Highlands GP Practice in Highlands Road, Fareham

GP for the Highlands Practice, Esther Lakes, added: ‘I would encourage all patients registered at the Sovereign Health Network practices to get involved in this process; we have access to a lot of data about our appointments, calls and clinics and what different health queries people have when we see them, but individual experiences can be different and we need all of that information together to be able to see how best to develop our practices in a way that will benefit everyone.

‘I feel very positive about the opportunity we have to come together and use our combined expertise and resources to support patients across the Fareham area more effectively and efficiently.’

To get involved respond to their survey or book a space on a virtual information event on July 22 at 6pm via thehighlandspractice.co.uk.

The Jubilee GP Practice in Titchfield

Or you can email them via [email protected]

