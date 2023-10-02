Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, Hampshire police have been investigating the incident after the organ was discovered earlier this year, prompting concern for the unkown mother and child.On Wednesday 21 June, a report was received about a placenta being found in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton. Since then, investigators have attempted to locate the mother and baby but without success and now consider that a reward may encourage someone to come forward with what they know or suspect.The charity, which is independent of the police, is now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for anonymous information they exclusively receive that leads to the successful identification of those responsible for the unlawful concealment of a birth.

Crimestoppers Hampshire regional manager Beth Simpson said: "There is increasing concern for the wellbeing of the baby and its mother, who are yet to be found. We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

The placenta was found in Southampton's Holly Brook Park area.

"We have put up this reward as it is believed that someone may know or suspect who the mother is and we hope it will prompt someone to speak to us. Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100 per cent anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

"Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or use our website's secure anonymous online form. No-one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any person information."

Detective chief inspector Elizabeth Pirie, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, added: “We hope the mother and baby are safe, but we cannot exclude the possibility that one or both have come to harm. We are aware that this publicity may cause the mother to be reluctant to come forward, however we expect that were the mother intending to and capable of contacting the authorities, she would have done so by now.

“Therefore we are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the mother to get in touch with Crimestoppers as per this appeal. We accept the report of two arrests may have caused concern. We are able to confirm that both of these individuals were arrested based on specific circumstances and have been completely discounted from the investigation. Our enquiries have also led to several other individuals being discounted without the need for arrest, so an arrest based on your information is not inevitable.

“We appreciate the sentiment from some members of the public that the woman will never make herself known and for us to leave her alone. However, we must consider a range of possibilities and that the mother and her child could be in distress or may have come to harm. In that instance, we are confident that the vast majority of the public would want and expect us to find out what has happened to both individuals and if necessary bring anyone that has caused them harm to justice.

“We are keeping a very open mind about the many scenarios that could have led to the placenta being discovered and ask for the public’s help in finding out what has happened here.

“We shall continue to visit people in the local community as we carry out our enquiries. Please do not be alarmed and we ask for your understanding whilst we follow this process.