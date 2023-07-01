Hampshire police release CCTV after human placenta found in Southampton

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to as part of their ongoing investigation.

Police wish to speak with these two people. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Southampton Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘We continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the placenta and now have images of these two men who we would like to speak to as soon as possible.

‘We would like to stress that they are not under any suspicion or in any trouble, but we believe they may have vital information to assist our enquiries. We appreciate the image of the second man is very unclear, however it’s the best we have available at this time – if you believe this could be you then please get in touch.

‘Both men are believed to have been in the area on Saturday, June 17 - the first man is believed to have been on Dale Road and the second man was walking up the Dale Road hill towards Tremona Road and the hospital. We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dale Road between 6am on Saturday, June 17 and 9am on Wednesday, June 21, including anyone with dash cam footage.

‘If you saw anything that you think we should know, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please submit information to us via 101 or online.

‘Our priority remains locating the mother who has recently given birth to ensure that she gets any medical treatment that she and her baby need. I still urge her to make contact with a medical professional as soon as possible, whether that be a GP, by attending a hospital or walk-in centre, or by speaking to any other healthcare workers.