The afterbirth was found in Southampton’s Holly Park area he Spire Hospital, launching the large-scale operation.Southampton chief inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘Now that we have preliminary findings that indicate this discovery to be a human placenta, we remain increasingly concerned for the welfare of the mother and the child.‘I understand that this must be a very distressing time for you and that you may be frightened, but we want to make sure you are getting the right help and care, so please get in touch with us.‘We would also like to speak with anyone who has any concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, that you think may have been pregnant or may have given birth recently without support.