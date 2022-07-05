The world's first hangover pill has now been launched in the UK by a Swedish brand called Myrkl.

The pill claims to break down alcohol, with 70 per cent broken down in only 60 minutes.

However, experts are sceptical of the drug that claims to leave users feeling ‘fresh’ after a heavy night.

Hangovers could now be a thing of the past thanks to the world's first hangover pill.

But what is the hangover pill and how much does it cost?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the Myrkl pill and how does it work?

Myrkl is a hangover-busting pill that claims to cure a sore head after a night of drinking.

Two tablets equal a single serving.

The first tablet must be taken 12 hours before drinking, while the second needs to be taken just before alcohol consumption begins.

It works by breaking down alcohol in the gut before it reaches the liver.

However, the pill does not stop you from getting drunk.

It is also 100 per cent natural and vegan, with ingredients including bacteria Bacillus Coagulans and Bacillus Subtilis and amino acid L-Cysteine, which break alcohol down into water and carbon dioxide.

In June, researchers from Myrkl’s manufacturer, pharmaceutical firm De Faire Medical as well as the Pfützner Science and Health Institute in Mainz, published a paper that showed that taking the pills before drinking reduced alcohol concentration in the body by half within half an hour of consumption.

How much is the hangover pill?

The tablets are available as a pack of 30, priced at £30.

Where can I purchase the hangover pill?

Currently, the pack is only available online and it is available to purchase here.

What have experts said about the hangover pill?

Many experts have expressed their concern over the pill that claims to cure hangovers.

Joris Verster, principal investigator at the Division of Pharmacology at Utrecht University and founder of the Alcohol Hangover Research Group, told the i:‘There is no scientific evidence that this product is effective against hangovers. It has never been investigated in this context.’

Pointing to the paper published by De Faire Medical, he said: ‘It concerns the acute effects observed directly after consuming just one glass of vodka.’

However, Embarrassing Bodies doctor, Dr Dawn Harper, backed the use of the hangover pill in a video interview with Myrkl.

She said: ‘To be clear, this is not a product for people that want to get drunk.

‘Taking Myrkl prior to alcohol consumption will make getting drunk much more expensive and will take significantly longer.