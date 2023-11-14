Hayling Island resident celebrates 100th birthday with big party organised by Gorseway Manor Care Home and family
Odette Turner was joined by her friends and family who all came together to surprise her 100th birthday.
The 100-year old is a resident at Gorseway Manor Care Home in Hayling Island and she has been blown away with the celebrations organised by the care home and her family.
All the residents were invited to be part of Odette’s special day, enjoying a buffet lunch, as well as fun games and dancing, finished off with a slice of the fabulous birthday cake.
Odette said: “I never once expected I would get such a big party.
“I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren around the corner.
“I had such a lovely day surrounded by my dear friends and family.”
She arrived at the care home at the beginning of 2023 for respite but made the decision to stay as a permanent resident.
Odette is known for having a passion for arts and crafts and she has become a beloved member of the Gorseway community.
Christina Hummerstone, Deputy Manager of Gorseway Manor Care Home, said: “Odette is such a lovely, amazing person that quickly found her feet at Gorseway.
“She has made firm friends with many of our residents, who now enjoy each other’s company with a glass of wine in the evening.
“It was very heart-warming to see so many of her family join us for such a special occasion.”