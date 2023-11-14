A resident at Gorseway Manor Care Home has raised a glass to celebrate a phenomenal milestone.

The 100-year old is a resident at Gorseway Manor Care Home in Hayling Island and she has been blown away with the celebrations organised by the care home and her family.

All the residents were invited to be part of Odette’s special day, enjoying a buffet lunch, as well as fun games and dancing, finished off with a slice of the fabulous birthday cake.

Odette said: “I never once expected I would get such a big party.

“I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren around the corner.

“I had such a lovely day surrounded by my dear friends and family.”

Hayling Island resident Odette Turner was joined by her friends and family for a spectacular surprise 100th birthday party.

She arrived at the care home at the beginning of 2023 for respite but made the decision to stay as a permanent resident.

Christina Hummerstone, Deputy Manager of Gorseway Manor Care Home, said: “Odette is such a lovely, amazing person that quickly found her feet at Gorseway.

“She has made firm friends with many of our residents, who now enjoy each other’s company with a glass of wine in the evening.