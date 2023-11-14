Things to do in Portsmouth: Christmas Light Switch On to take place this week in Commercial Road - here's the details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth is pulling out all of the stops this year to make sure there are a mple opportunities to get into the festive spirit.
Kicking off the Christmas fun is the annual light switch on, located in Commercial Road which will take place on November 16 between 5pm and 7pm.
The Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from the city's pantomimes and Christmas shows alongside a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.
The Christmas light switch on will also mark the start of the Christmas market in the city centre which will offer festive treats including German sausages, glühwein, Christmas stockings and tree decorations.
On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays the market offers even more including fresh produce, gift ideas, clothing, and seasonal products for a great Christmas.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a celebration of talent from our professional venues supported by a great cast of community choirs, festive music, and dancing.
"Our high streets remain brilliant places to get together, join in the festive fun and of course for Christmas supporting our local businesses and markets."
This year will also welcome the return of Portsmouth on Ice, the real rink in Guildhall Square, which will be open from Saturday 25 November until Sunday 7 January.