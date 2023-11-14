Commercial Road will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland this week as families are expected to flock to the annual light switch on.

Kicking off the Christmas fun is the annual light switch on, located in Commercial Road which will take place on November 16 between 5pm and 7pm.

The Christmas Lights Switch On Parties are hosted by Wave 105's Mark Collins and features stars from the city's pantomimes and Christmas shows alongside a special appearance of Father Christmas and snowflake finale.

Christmas light switch on at Cosham, Portsmouth on Thursday 1st December 2022 Pictured: Crowds of people enjoying the event Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Christmas light switch on will also mark the start of the Christmas market in the city centre which will offer festive treats including German sausages, glühwein, Christmas stockings and tree decorations.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development said: "I am delighted that we can countdown to Christmas with such a celebration of talent from our professional venues supported by a great cast of community choirs, festive music, and dancing.

"Our high streets remain brilliant places to get together, join in the festive fun and of course for Christmas supporting our local businesses and markets."