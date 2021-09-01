Here's how to share your views on equality and diversity in Portsmouth hospitals

VIEWS on equality, diversity and inclusion in Portsmouth hospitals are being sought.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:00 pm

City residents are being urged to take part in an online survey.

Candice Berry, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), said: ‘As part of our services, we are committed to embedding equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do; for our staff, for our patients and for our community.

GV of QA hospital, Portsmouth on 15 October 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We want to ensure that all our staff feel valued and everyone is treated with dignity and respect in an inclusive environment which acknowledges difference and celebrates diversity.‘Our team want to hear what you think through this survey to help inform our work and improve the promotion of an inclusive environment in PHU.‘If you need any assistance with filling out the survey or want to chat to our team further, please email us on [email protected]

Find the survey at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/everyvoicematters.

