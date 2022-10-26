Hospital chefs from St Mary's in Portsmouth make it through to finals of NHS Chef competition
Two Portsmouth hospital chefs ‘won the judges’ hearts’ with a butternut squash soup in a cooking competition.
Jim Richardson and Joe Hennigan, who work at St Mary’s Hospital in Milton, have made it to the finals of the national best NHS Chef competition 2022.
The two chefs ‘won the judges’ hearts’ when they presented their winning vegetarian soup of roasted butternut squash with chilli and lime as part of a three-course meal on a £5-a-head budget.
Most Popular
Jim has worked as an NHS chef all his working life while, in contrast, his colleague Joe has just started out in the business as a catering assistant, although he will soon be starting an apprenticeship to gain formal qualifications.
After winning their regional heat in London early this year, their stupendous soup has launched them into the national finals which are currently taking place in Warminster.
This six-day final is ‘designed to test the very best of the chefs’ skills, catering knowledge and menu engineering.’
The duo were encouraged to enter the NHS Chef competition, now in its second year, by their boss at Solent NHS Estates and Facilities.
Iain Robertson, catering operations manager and former NHS chef himself, said: ‘Chefs aren’t that keen on stepping out of their comfort zone so getting Jim and Joe to the regional competition was enough for me.
‘There was absolutely no expectation of them whatsoever, I just wanted them to enjoy it – so when they won the plant-based award, we were all buzzing.
‘It’s amazing that they are now taking part in the national finals. They have already done me massively proud.’