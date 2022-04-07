An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Gosport and Fareham, according to the data.

1. The Willow Group There are 4,793 patients per GP at The Willow Group in Gosport. In total there are 36,360 patients and the full-time equivalent of 7.6 GPs.

2. Solent View Medical Practice There are 4,738 patients per GP at Solent View Medical Practice in Lee-on-the-Solent. In total there are 12,508 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.6 GPs.

3. Rowner Health Centre There are 4,426 patients per GP at Rowner Health Centre in Gosport. In total there are 8,557 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.9 GPs.

4. Highlands GP Practice, which is under the Sovereign Health Partnership There are 4,341 patients per GP at Sovereign Health Partnership in Fareham. In total there are 38,839 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.9 GPs. The partnership includes Highlands GP Practice, The Whiteley Surgery and Jubilee Surgery, in Titchfield.