How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Gosport and Fareham

HOW easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

By Fiona Callingham
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:26 pm

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

SEE ALSO: How busy is my GP surgery in Portsmouth?

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Gosport and Fareham, according to the data.

1. The Willow Group

There are 4,793 patients per GP at The Willow Group in Gosport. In total there are 36,360 patients and the full-time equivalent of 7.6 GPs.

2. Solent View Medical Practice

There are 4,738 patients per GP at Solent View Medical Practice in Lee-on-the-Solent. In total there are 12,508 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.6 GPs.

3. Rowner Health Centre

There are 4,426 patients per GP at Rowner Health Centre in Gosport. In total there are 8,557 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.9 GPs.

4. Highlands GP Practice, which is under the Sovereign Health Partnership

There are 4,341 patients per GP at Sovereign Health Partnership in Fareham. In total there are 38,839 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.9 GPs. The partnership includes Highlands GP Practice, The Whiteley Surgery and Jubilee Surgery, in Titchfield.

