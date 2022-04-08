An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Havant and East Hampshire, according to the data.

1. The Staunton Surgery, Havant There are 2,778 patients per GP at The Staunton Surgery in Havant. In total there are 7,555 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.

2. Vine Medical Group, Waterlooville There are 2,512 patients per GP at Vine Medical Group in Waterlooville. In total there are 7,568 patients and the full-time equivalent of 11 GPs.

3. The Village Practice, Cowplain There are 2,344 patients per GP at The Village Surgery in Cowplain . In total there are 4,501 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.9 GPs.

4. Riverside Partnership Surgery in Liss There are 2,282 patients per GP at Riverside Partnership in Liss. In total there are 4,138 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.8 GPs.