Two hundred people, all dressed in yellow and black, rallied together to walk from Havant Park to Hayling Island to raise money in a bid to give Claire Davies the opportunity to make memories with her daughter before she dies.

Claire, 44, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer last December and despite going through chemotherapy treatment she has been told that she only has a maximum of two years to live – providing the treatment is as effective as it should be.

Hundreds of people dressed as bees walked from Havant Park to Hayling Island to raise money for a mother who has terminal bowel cancer.

Stevielee Davies, Claire’s younger sister, said: ‘We organised the walk and all of the sponsors will go to Claire and Daisy to make as many memories as they can. We are calling it the honey pot.

‘She is our Queen bee that is why we all dressed up as bees – she keeps us all in check.

‘About 200 friends and family turned up and just the whole of the community came out for Claire because she’s quite well known – it was overwhelming, we were all overwhelmed by it and the support we have received as a family is just incredible.

‘Claire was very emotional and she was also very proud.

‘She keeps us all in check but she is amazing, she is your biggest supporter and she has always got our backs. She is amazing – She is like our second parent to be honest because our dad passed away 19 years ago so she is the second parent to us.’

Stevielee said that Daisy has been inspirational throughout the entire diagnosis and treatment process and that she has stuck by her mother’s side since.

The 17-year-old’s father passed away when she was younger so her mum became her rock and they have been supporting each other ever since.

Stevielee said: ‘Daisy just couldn’t get her head around how much support they have received since that day.

‘She is very strong, she is very positive, she lost her dad when she was 7 so she is just amazing to be dealing with all of this as well. The word is amazing, she is very positive, she is very composed, she is by her mums side 100 percent all of the time. She is the one doing everything for her mum.’

Stevielee would also like to thank the community of Leigh Park and everyone that has supported Claire’s family. She said: ‘Thank you to all of Leigh Park community, everyone has been so amazing – it is so overwhelming.

So far the walk has managed to raise over £1,500 and donations are still being made to the family which will help make the next two years as memorable as possible.