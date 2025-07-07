A mum who had 12 miscarriages over 13 years before giving birth to her "miracle baby" has shared her story of hope after doctors said that cancer had left her ''infertile'.

Rebekka Ross, 36, has urged other woman in a similar situation not to give up hope, with her own daughter now having celebrated her seventh birthday.

She was just seven years old when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) after "struggling to walk" for three months in February 1996. She immediately started chemotherapy and, over three years, underwent "aggressive" radiotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Doctors said the treatment "obliterated" her body and would likely leave her without a period - and infertile. She was told there was "no chance" of her conceiving naturally, but she was determined to become a mother.

Rebekka Ross when she was younger with cancer | Rebekka Ross / SWNS

Aged 17, Rebekka "surprisingly" started her period, and after meeting her first boyfriend, she found out she was pregnant in May 2005. However, at 18 weeks along, she lost the baby, and then later endured a further 11 miscarriages with her second ex-boyfriend, Casey Runnacles, 37.

Despite the losses, Rebekka tried again and was delighted to fall pregnant for a thirteenth time - welcoming her "miracle baby" Ava Runnacles with Casey.

"Being a mother felt impossible,” the single stay-at-home mum said. "The cancer took away my childhood and it kept on stealing from me.

"I still have connections to every single child that I lost, which gives me comfort. Ava is my miracle child and has made it all worth it.

"I would go through this 1,000 more times for the same outcome."

Rebekka was rushed to Southampton General Hospital for tests following months of "weakness" across her entire body that left her "struggling to walk" when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Rebekka Ross with her daughter Ava | Rebekka Ross / SWNS

She underwent a "gruelling three-year sandwich" of treatment in February 1996 - and a relapse August 1998 - that "wreaked havoc" on her body.

"The treatment left me with a lot of complications," Rebekka said. "I had lost all my hair multiple times, was very sick and even lost a third of my pancreas.

"My body was exposed to constant radiation that had damaged my ovaries and uterus. I felt like a guinea pig."

"When doctors explained that I'd never conceive naturally or have a period, it was the biggest blow," she added.

Rebekka Ross with her daughter Ava | Rebekka Ross / SWNS

Rebekka "surprisingly" experienced her first period in early 2005, aged 17, but they were "infrequent". It was during the time she was in her first relationship, and in May 2005 became pregnant.

"It was a complete shock," she said. "But I was incredibly young, so I thought it was fate and meant to be.

"But unfortunately, at a doctor's check-up at around 18 weeks along, I was told I was miscarrying."

Rebekka planned to name her Mirari and "felt extremely connected" to her unborn daughter.

Rebekka Ross with her daughter Ava | Rebekka Ross / SWNS

Since then, she miscarried 11 more times over 13 years - with one being stillborn - with her partner at the time, Casey, who she had met through friends. "Most of them were miscarried between six and eight weeks," she said.

Only two of her pregnancies reached 20 weeks of gestation.

"Each one was harder than the last,” Rebekka explained. "I was determined to have a child even though the doctors said it wouldn't be possible."

In January 2017, Rebekka discovered she was pregnant for the twelfth time.

"The baby was eight weeks along already and I had a good feeling about it," she said. "We found out he was a boy and I settled on the name Castiel.

"By the time 20 weeks had passed, the excitement was overwhelming.

"But when 22 weeks came along, I had lost all my waters without them breaking and he arrived sleeping in my arms."

Rebekka Ross and miracle child Ava | Rebekka Ross / SWNS

Despite the devastating setback, Rebekka had no intention to give up. And in February 2018, she fell pregnant again and eventually gave birth to daughter, Ava, on October 8, 2018, at Queen Alexandra Hospital, weighing 4lbs 8oz.

Ava spent two weeks in the ICU after arriving prematurely by c-section and has become "a healthy seven-year-old girl".

"After 13 years of miscarriages and loss, I finally gave birth to the perfect girl," Rebekka said. "I am living the dream of motherhood and everything turned out okay.

"I have the most intelligent and cheeky girl and she is my miracle baby.

"I hope that any cancer sufferers out there do not lose hope. Keep trying, it is possible."