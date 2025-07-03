A teacher who went above and beyond to help a student with a brain tumour not only succeed at school but also attend her prom has been named Collection Pot’s Teacher of the Year 2025.

Nicola Smith, 41, from Crookhorn College’s SENCO team, has been awarded the national honour after being nominated by Year 11 student Eve Wilson, who credits Mrs Smith with transforming her life and helping her through some of her most difficult years.

Eve has faced a long and difficult journey. Diagnosed with a brain tumour at the end of primary school at age 10, she underwent surgery, but doctors were unable to remove all of it. Just a year later, the tumour began to grow again.

Eve Wilson receiving treatment for her brain tumour | Contributed

“She started having symptoms and got poorly again; we were told that it was growing and her eyesight was at risk. She got sent to Manchester for treatment.” Eve’s mum, Penny Wilson, said.

Her treatment ended just before she began secondary school — a daunting transition made even harder by the aftereffects of illness.

“She lost some of her hair, and she was self-conscious. I contacted the school to put in place all the special measures so she could get through school.” Penny said.

From day one, the family said they received outstanding support from the school, which has been led by Mrs Smith.

Eve Wilson pictured outside Crookhorn College | Contributed

“She needs a lot of support to get through school; she gets tired super easily. Previously I would pick her up when she was tired, and that would be it, but with the help of the school, they made a room where she could have a nap so she could stay longer. All the way through school, every time it got tricky, she could always go to Mrs Smith, and Mrs Smith would make sure there was somewhere she could go to rest.”

Even with that support, school was never easy, but Mrs Smith was always there her family have said.

Eve outside Crookhorn College | Contributed

“She (Eve) had wobbles where she didn’t want to go to school, but every time I would call Mrs Smith, and she would help ease her worries and see what they could do to help. Mrs Smith would email all the teachers; she also keeps in mind how Eve is doing and if she might be anxious. For example, every time she goes for an MRI scan, we have that fear that it might be growing.”

Mrs Smith also made sure Eve never missed out on school life, from day-to-day learning to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Mrs Smith made it so Eve could do everything the other kids did; for example, on school trips, Mrs Smith will mind her medication.”

As Eve approached her GCSEs, her mum worried that she would struggle with the increased workload.

“She gets headaches when she concentrates, so GCSEs have been a particularly hard time.”

Eve Wilson pictured with Nicola Smith | Contributed

But Mrs Smith stepped in again. “Mrs Smith helped her do two GCSEs a year early, and they have let her go on study leave early. She only manages to go to school 50% of the time, but I still think she will pass her GCSEs because of all the support she has. Mrs Smith has changed Eve’s life; she wouldn’t have survived school without her.” Penny said.

Eve shared her own words in the nomination: “I’m hopeful because of everything she’s done that I am going to be successful with my results this year, but she’s made me love school again and has been phenomenal.”

For Penny, the milestone of Eve attending her prom at the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth last month was especially meaningful.

Eve Wilson in her prom dress | Contributed

“My aim has always been to get Eve through senior school. When she was leaving junior school, she missed out on so much because she was in Manchester having treatment. It is so important to have her celebrate leaving secondary school.”

She added, “There are so many kids who have cancer, and not all of them have the support that Eve has. Normally it is so hard to find a way to thank teachers, and it’s nice to have a way to do it.”

Mrs Smith said: “When Eve told me she had put me forward for a teacher of the year award, I was completely taken aback and the nomination in itself felt like a huge honour. Winning feeIs like something else! I am not often speechless, but in this instance I am!

Eve Wilson in her prom dress | Contributed

“There are so many incredible teachers and support staff in schools who, day in, day out go the extra mile for their students and I cannot believe that our journey has been picked as the winning story. I am so grateful to Eve and Penny for nominating me and for all their support over the past five years. It has been such a privilege to work with Eve and I cannot thank them enough.”

Mrs Smith has won £250 in a Collection Pot for herself and £1,000 for the secondary school. Eve will receive a voucher for a family of four to stay one night in the Europa-Park hotel plus free tickets to Europa-Park and Rulantica. She will also receive £500 to cover travel expenses.

More than 400 nominations for the award were received for staff from schools across the country.