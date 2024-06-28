Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The junior Doctors strike has reached its second day as picketers gather outside a major Portsmouth hospital.

The eleventh industrial action by junior doctors started on Thursday, June 27 and is set to continue until 7am on Tuesday, July 2. This has affected hospitals up and down the country including Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where a handful of picketers gathered on Friday, June 28.

One of which was Dr Raymond Effah, who works at QA, he said: “I’m here today fighting full pay restoration for doctors. Doctors have seen their pay cut for several years and we are losing doctors because of it. We are here to fight for doctors to be retained and for the public to get the care they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of vehicles beeped their horns as they drove past giving their support for the strikers in a pay dispute that has now lasted over a year. The British Medical Association (BMA), whose members are striking, called out Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate to prevent the latest five day strike earlier this week.

The strikes are set to cause disruption amongst NHS services and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), who run QA Hospital, advised they will continue to prioritise emergency and life-saving care. Some appointments may need to be rearranged but the hospital will contact you directly by phone or text if so. PHU advises if you have not heard from them you should attend your appointment as usual.