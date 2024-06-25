Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire NHS Trusts are gearing up for five days of disruption with junior doctors strikes set to start this week.

QA hospital is set to be affected by the junior doctors strike between 1am on Thursday, June 27, until Tuesday, July 2. | Habibur Rahman

NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight are appealing for help from the public with the eleventh junior doctors strike set to take place between 7am on Thursday, June 27, until 7am on Tuesday, July 2. Disruption is expected at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham during the five day walk out as the NHS asks for people to only attend emergency departments if absolutely necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are set to take part in the strikes which is expected to make emergency departments busier than usual. This will affect Trusts across the county including Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. Patients are being asked to ensure they go to the correct facility for their needs, be it urgent treatment centres or a pharmacy, to ensure those most in need have access to the emergency.

Dr Zaid Hirmiz, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “We are so grateful to our public who have supported their local NHS during the previous strike action by choosing carefully which NHS service to access and we ask that they do that again this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one should put off seeking help in an emergency, however we are urging people to only attend our Emergency Departments if it is a life or limb threatening situation. If you have an appointment during the industrial action, then please continue to attend as planned unless you have been contacted to reschedule.

“We are working closely with our partners to limit the impact of industrial action and patient care remains our top priority.”

If you have an appointment booked during the strike, the NHS will be in contact to rearrange if necessary. If you have not been contacted then you should still attend your appointment as planned.

The NHS reiterated that regardless of any strike action, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care still come forward as usual, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.