Junior doctors strike: NHS Trusts ask for help from the public as latest strike looms
NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight are appealing for help from the public with the eleventh junior doctors strike set to take place between 7am on Thursday, June 27, until 7am on Tuesday, July 2. Disruption is expected at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham during the five day walk out as the NHS asks for people to only attend emergency departments if absolutely necessary.
Junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are set to take part in the strikes which is expected to make emergency departments busier than usual. This will affect Trusts across the county including Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust. Patients are being asked to ensure they go to the correct facility for their needs, be it urgent treatment centres or a pharmacy, to ensure those most in need have access to the emergency.
Dr Zaid Hirmiz, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “We are so grateful to our public who have supported their local NHS during the previous strike action by choosing carefully which NHS service to access and we ask that they do that again this week.
“You can help by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after yourselves, your loved ones and to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours. There are a number of alternative services including pharmacies which can now treat seven common conditions such as sinusitis and ear infections; urgent treatment centres (UTCs); Healthier Together for advice on caring for children and 111 online. By using one of these alternative services, it allows our teams in our emergency departments to attend to those patients who need urgent care and attention.
“No one should put off seeking help in an emergency, however we are urging people to only attend our Emergency Departments if it is a life or limb threatening situation. If you have an appointment during the industrial action, then please continue to attend as planned unless you have been contacted to reschedule.
“We are working closely with our partners to limit the impact of industrial action and patient care remains our top priority.”
If you have an appointment booked during the strike, the NHS will be in contact to rearrange if necessary. If you have not been contacted then you should still attend your appointment as planned.
The NHS reiterated that regardless of any strike action, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care still come forward as usual, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.
Further information on where to visit to get the right care can be found on the NHS website.
