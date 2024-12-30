Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plea has been made by an Emsworth woman for people to be more aware of people with disabilities, with her declaring ‘just because I’m blind and have autism it doesn’t mean I’m stupid’ .

Leonora Lilley, 27, lives her life independently but she needs a helper for some activities such as swimming and the weekly shop and has appealed for the public to make a new year’s resolution to be more aware of the issues she faces - as well as speak to her directly instead of those assisting her.

“I get very frustrated when I’m out and about with a helper and people talk to them instead of directly to me,” says Leonora. “It happens every day. I’m hoping that people can make it a new year’s resolution to think a bit more when they encounter someone with disabilities before making a snap judgement.”

Leonora Lilley | Contributed

Leonora, who has Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, had some peripheral vision as a child and has been fully blind since she was 11. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 18.

“Just because I’m blind and have autism it doesn’t mean I’m stupid,” says Leonora. “It’s very annoying when people who have never met me before make assumptions based on how I look. People tend to think I have learning disabilities, for example, and just because I can’t see it’s almost as if they think I can’t hear either.

“It even happens sometimes with the people I deal with at agencies and the council. I’d love to help raise awareness so that other people like me don’t have these experiences any more. It can really knock our confidence and make us feel overlooked.”

Leonora knows that most people want to help but has noticed that society seems to have changed since the pandemic. “People aren’t always as helpful and friendly as they were before Covid,” she says. “I wonder if it’s because a lot of people are struggling these days and find it difficult to reach out to help others as much as they used to.”

She also finds that mobile phones have made a difference to her experience when she’s out walking on her own. “People don’t always notice my white cane and bang into me, probably because they’re on their mobiles!” she says.

Leonora has observed as well that when she calls out for a helping hand to cross a road or find a shop, people nowadays assume she’s talking on her phone rather than to passersby.

“I’d really appreciate it if we could all make a new year’s resolution to be more aware of each other and connect with each other better, especially as we’re all so worried about the state of the world these days.”