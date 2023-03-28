Over the past 12 months, more than 1,200 patients with chronic kidney disease under the care of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust have been using an app called MyRenalCare – which allows people to monitor their own health, recording their blood pressure symptoms and weight, and have virtual routine check-ups with their consultant.

As a result, patients have travelled 5,500 fewer miles by receiving virtual care in their own homes, and referrals for new patients with kidney diseases are down from three months to three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Thousands of pounds raised for hospital after Waterlooville dad walked for 12 hours straight

The MyRenalCare app has made a big impact in Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Phil West has had three kidney transplants and has been on and off dialysis for more than a decade due to IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, which causes inflammation of the kidneys. As part of routine check-ups he would normally have to attend Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham every three to four months, taking time out of his family life.

The 55-year-old from Chichester said: ‘The MyRenalCare App has really given me control over how I feel. I can report my symptoms if I am not feeling great or ask questions about my medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It takes out that necessity of coming to the hospital, which saves time and money, and it helps you to control your disease.’

Dr Nick Sangala, kidney consultant and CEO of MyRenalCare, added: ‘With ever-increasing demand on our services, we wanted to transform the way we deliver our outpatient care.

‘The MyRenalCare app has helped more than 1,200 of our patients directly with managing their own condition, and meant that other patients waiting for referrals or urgent appointments are waiting less time which means more positive health outcomes for all our patients.’

Charity Kidney Care UK helped fund the project and has been supporting patients to understand and use the new app as part of their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad