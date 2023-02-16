Emma Brown, manager of Macmillan and QA Chairman, Melloney Poole marking the opening of the Macmillan Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Cancer Information and Support Centre, which is supported by Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and Macmillan, was reopened on February 8, after being closed for refurbishment, which was funded by the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

The centre is visited by between 50 and 70 patients who are accessing the range of services that they provide including counselling hypnotherapy and financial advice. The services can be accessed by patients, carers, family members, friends or staff that are looking for information and emotional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The update came as a result of a recent inspection that suggested that there were improvements made to the facilities, and there has been a major improvement to the centre since this recommendation.

Reopening of Macmillan Centre at QA Hospital, Portsmouth on Wednesday 9th February 2023 Pictured:GV of one of the new rooms at the Macmillan Centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: 16 classes of animal you may not know are illegal to own as pets in the UK

Emma Brown, Centre Manager, said: ‘Our Cancer Information and Support Centre has been well-loved by the people of Portsmouth and surrounding areas for many years, unfortunately it was starting to look tired and in need of a refresh. Thankfully we had received a very generous gift in the will of one of our oncology patients that enabled this to happen to a beautiful standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The new layout allows us to accommodate more visitors, provide more privacy to those accessing our services.’

The revamp has welcomed new soft furnishings and new equipment throughout the centre, which will make teh experience for patients needing extra support more comfortable.

Reopening of Macmillan Centre at QA Hospital, Portsmouth on Wednesday 9th February 2023 Pictured:GV of one of the new rooms at the Macmillan Centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Kate Sandys, said: ‘This centre is incredibly important within the hospital and local community. We’re glad the charity was able to play its part in improving the space for patients and other visitors.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad