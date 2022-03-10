Little River Granger spent the first three years of her life unable to pass urine and needing dialysis 12 hours a day, while she grew big enough to receive the life-saving organ transplant.

Now, on World Kidney Day her dad Ryan has described how saving his little girl’s life left him feeling ‘on top of the world’.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

River Granger with her dad Ryan

River was born weighing 5lb 12 in October 2018 with failing kidneys, underdeveloped lungs and a hole in her heart, and was placed on dialysis within 24 hours of being born.

She was only able to go home when she reached five months old – and when her mum and dad had received intensive training to operate the dialysis machine for 12 hours a day.

At two years old, when River had reached the ideal 22lb size for a transplant, both Josie and Ryan were tested for kidney compatibility. Luckily both parents came back as a match and it was decided that dad, Ryan, was to be the donor.

However, the transplant was then delayed by the Covid pandemic until September 2021.

River Granger, three, from Lee-on-the-Solent

Dad Ryan, 24, said: ‘I was really nervous when it came to the operation. I was terrified going down to surgery and all I kept thinking about was wanting to be with River.

‘But being able to save my daughter’s life is one of the best feelings. I felt on top of the world when I came round, and I still do now.’

The transplant operation was a success and after spending time recovering, both River and Ryan were ready to go home. The family have also recently welcomed a new addition – baby boy Grayson who was born in October 2020.

Ryan and Josie Granger with River when she was born

Josie added: ‘River is a completely different child now. We never realised before the transplant how lethargic she was, but she now has so much energy and is such a bubbly and happy little girl who is loving life.’

The average transplanted kidney lasts around 20 years, so River will need another transplant in the future and Josie is already prepared to donate hers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron