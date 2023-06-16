Michael Albert Paul McGrath, who was diagnosed with the disease aged 18, is the founder and CEO The Muscle Help Foundation – a charity which has helped almost 500 young people and made their dreams come true.

Michael journeyed to the Arctic and Antarctic in 2002 and 2004 respectively, becoming the first disabled person in the world to have led expeditions to both the North and South Poles. These achievements provided the launchpad for the foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The charity is his life’s work and he has a singular focus on delivering Muscle Dreams – life-changing experiences for children and young people with MD and allied neuromuscular conditions. These have included meeting Sir Lewis Hamilton, interviewing Al Pacino and bringing 75 families together to attend the 2012 Paralympic Games.

Michael McGrath MBE, founder of The Muscle Help Foundation.

Michael said the ‘beautiful’ moment he found out about the accolade is etched into his memory. He said: ‘My wife grabbed the post. I was actually in the shower at the time and she came running to the shower. We were looking after our grandaughter, little Merryn, who is nearly three and we opened up the envelope. I was absolutely speechless – I couldn’t believe it.

‘It’s a real privilege. I’m really excited and very humbled because this is really not about the one, but about the many. There have been so many people involved who have supported and who have believed in the work and the cause – specifically for those fighting each and every day of their lives with muscular dystrophy across the country. This award is for all of them.

‘When I was diagnosed at 18, I knew that my life would be different and I would have to adapt and find different coping mechanisms. I spend my life living in a power chair. I can’t climb stairs, I can’t weight-bear but I live a very full life.

‘MD robs sufferers of their mobility, their independence and finally, for those with the most severe form who are predominantly children, their lives. It’s cruel, it’s unforgiving and it’s a really hard journey. Our work needs to continue and we desperately need support.‘

Michael with volunteers at the Porsche Muscle Dream Driving Experience Programme in 2022.

Michael moved to Clanfield about six months ago and is hoping to boost his charity’s profile in Hampshire with upcoming fundraising events.

TV presenter and charity patron Lorraine Kelly CBE said: ‘Michael is a superhero. He’s done the most incredible things and changed the lives of so many children with muscular dystrophy through the charity’s Muscle Dreams. I’m so

pleased he is being honoured as he really deserves to be recognised for his achievement.’

Michael at the North Pole.