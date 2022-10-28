Stephen Morgan visited Queen Alexandra Hospital to witness first hand the pressures that NHS staff are facing on the frontline as the hospital prepares for winter.

The MP walked the hospital floor with its Chief Nurse, as well as meeting local NHS staff to discuss other challenges including the recruitment and retention of health professionals, the cost of living crisis and ways to improve patient waiting times.

Mr Morgan, the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘It was really useful to catch up with the team at QA Hospital to discuss the current issues and challenges they face as we head into winter.

MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It’s clear from speaking to frontline workers they are going above and beyond to deliver the NHS services patients need, but support is required.’

His visit comes amid his help securing funding for a new emergency department at the site, which is due to host a number of benefits for the Portsmouth communities.

The new site, which is due to be completed before winter 2024, will assist the NHS staff to meet the increasing demands, while ensuring that they are providing the best care for the local community.

