Inquest opens into death of Elin Martin, Gosport teen killed in bus crash outside Gunwharf Quays
AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a teenager killed in a collision with a bus outside Gunwharf Quays, which prompted a huge outpouring of grief from across the area.
The Gosport teen has been named as Elin Martin, 18, who was involved in a collision with a bus at the junction of St George's Road and Gunwharf Quays at about 10.30pm on Saturday, January 29.
Emergency services were scrambled to the site of the crash, with the teenager pronounced dead at the scene.
Now the teenager’s death has led to the opening of a public inquest, which can be held when someone suffers an unnatural or violent death.
The tragic incident has shocked the city, with residents expressing their deepest sympathy with the young woman’s friends and family.
More than 80 floral tributes have been laid at the site of the incident, with several notes paying tribute to the the ‘kindest soul’ taken from her loved ones.
One note among the tributes read: ‘You (were) a lovely girl and had the most beautiful smile. You had the kindest soul and were so polite. You will forever be in all our hearts, rest in peace girl.’