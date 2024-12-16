Local MP opens new Portsmouth eye hospital

MP for Portsmouth North, Amanda Martin, attends a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open SpaMedica’s latest location. The new hospital will provide NHS cataract surgery and treatment for other common eye conditions in just 4-8 weeks

A state-of-the-art eye hospital specialising in NHS cataract surgery has been officially opened by the MP for Portsmouth North, Amanda Martin.Based at Shore House on North Harbour Business Park, SpaMedica Portsmouth provides cataract surgery and YAG laser capsulotomy to local NHS patients, with waiting times of just 4-8 weeks.

A free transport service is available for patients who need assistance getting to and from their appointments, and complimentary parking is available on site.On Friday 13th December, local MP Amanda Martin met with members of SpaMedica’s senior leadership team for a tour of the new hospital, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official opening.

She said: “I was delighted to visit SpaMedica’s new eye hospital and receive such a warm welcome from the team, who are already providing high-quality treatment to patients across the region. It’s wonderful to hear that SpaMedica is working closely with the NHS to help reduce local waiting times for cataract surgery and I’m sure many of our constituents will benefit from this fantastic facility.”

From left to right: Ankit Kotecha (Hospital Director), Emily Heath (Area Manager), Amanda Martin MP, Clive Shepherd-Wraight (Hospital Manager) and Tom Fellows (Head of Policy and Value Proposition)

With 61 hospitals across the UK, SpaMedica has earned a reputation for excellence, with industry regulator the Care Quality Commission awarding every SpaMedica hospital it has inspected to date a ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ rating.98% of patients who have reviewed SpaMedica’s hospitals on the NHS website have awarded the provider a five-star rating, including Portsmouth patient Mr P. Taylor, who said: “I have nothing but praise for this practice… the service was first class. The surgeon explained every step and answered any questions that I had. All the medical staff were considerate, helpful and reassuring. I couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you for your five-star performance.”

More than 14% of Portsmouth’s residents are aged 65+, and with up to 30% of this age group likely to need cataract surgery in later life, thousands of people are set to benefit from the new hospital.

Hospital Director for the region, Ankit Kotecha, added: “It’s been wonderful to welcome Amanda to our Portsmouth hospital, where she had the opportunity to see our teams in action and tour our new site. Everyone at SpaMedica has a passion for providing the highest standards of patient care and we’re looking forward to helping lots of local people to see more clearly again, so they can get back to doing the hobbies and activities they love.”

Research carried out by SpaMedica in 2024 underlined the significant improvements in patients’ quality of life following cataract surgery. In a survey of more than 14,000 patients, only 36% rated their quality of life as “good” or “very good” before cataract surgery. After surgery, this increased to an incredible 94%.NHS patients who have been diagnosed with cataracts or posterior capsule opacification can ask for a referral to SpaMedica Portsmouth through their local optician or GP.