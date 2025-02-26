Professor Peter Brennan, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Edinburgh.

This prestigious award recognises Peter's work in surgery, patient safety, human factors, and medical education. The Honorary FRCS is the highest accolade that can be given by one of the four Royal Colleges of Surgeons (England, Ireland, Glasgow, and Edinburgh) and is awarded for exceptional achievements.

Peter has been a Consultant Surgeon at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust for over 22 years. Based in the Maxillofacial Unit, he is one of six surgeons dedicated to supporting patients with head, neck and skin cancers. He also specialises in treating salivary gland disease and is a complex facial trauma and deformity surgeon.

Professor Peter Brennan, said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. I was awarded an FRCS from the Glasgow College in 2017, so to be awarded a second Honorary Fellowship came as a shock. It is such a privilege to contribute to the advancement of surgical practice locally, across the UK and beyond, whilst supporting the education of future surgeons.”

Peter has made a major impact on surgery both in the UK and internationally. He has edited 9 leading surgical textbooks, including the well-known Gray’s Surgical Anatomy. With over 860 academic papers and articles to his name, Peter also holds an Honorary Professorship in Surgery from the University of Portsmouth in recognition of his work in education and research.

Dr Steve Mathieu, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “This is a very well-deserved recognition of Peter’s contributions to clinical practice, education and patient safety. We are delighted for him and extremely proud that he works at Queen Alexandra Hospital."