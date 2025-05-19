Local Paratrooper in the fight of his life as community rallies around Shayne after cancer diagnosis
Hard working father of three Shayne Wilkinson, 33, is no ordinary guy. Shayne has fought the odds and left Leigh Park where he grew up in order to follow his dreams and be the best role model to his three kids, to become a Paratrooper.
Shayne is a fit and healthy guy, however he has been dealt some devastating news that he has stage 4 cancer.
Friends, family and the community are rallying behind Shayne in support of his journey and have launched a fundraiser to help support him.
Its amazing to see everyone come out to support Shayne, all those that love him, and those that dont know him are truly touched to hear his story. Close friends Tom Dobney and Gary Barton have set up a Just Giving page, and have explained a little bit more about Shayne's story here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shayne-wilkinson-1992?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL
Shayne himself is very passionate about helping people to avoid others being in the same situation he is. He is working on setting up his own charity between hospital trips: The Chemo Spartan.
Lots of local events in support of Shayne will be happening over the coming weeks/months, here are a few, but to keep up with them all we will be providing updates on the Just Giving page:
Shayne Wilkinson's Journey - organised by Jade Copeland & Victoria Cox. On the 01/06/25 from 2pm @ The Swallow Pub in Leigh Park. Anyone who wants to offer their support to the day please find Jade on Facebook/Messenger.
Shayne's Fight Night (feat. Mickey Parker) - organised by Billy Bessey. On 02/08/25. Contact Billy Bessey on Facebook (Team Bessey White Collar Boxing Club) or email [email protected].