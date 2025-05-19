A huge fundraiser has been launched to support a Paratrooper who has recently been given some of the worst news a person could receive.

Hard working father of three Shayne Wilkinson, 33, is no ordinary guy. Shayne has fought the odds and left Leigh Park where he grew up in order to follow his dreams and be the best role model to his three kids, to become a Paratrooper.

Shayne receiving treatment.

Shayne is a fit and healthy guy, however he has been dealt some devastating news that he has stage 4 cancer.

Friends, family and the community are rallying behind Shayne in support of his journey and have launched a fundraiser to help support him.

Jade Copeland: 01/06/25 The Swallow Family Fundraiser.

Its amazing to see everyone come out to support Shayne, all those that love him, and those that dont know him are truly touched to hear his story. Close friends Tom Dobney and Gary Barton have set up a Just Giving page, and have explained a little bit more about Shayne's story here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shayne-wilkinson-1992?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

Private Wilkinson, 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, was involved in the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Shayne himself is very passionate about helping people to avoid others being in the same situation he is. He is working on setting up his own charity between hospital trips: The Chemo Spartan.

Billy Bessey: 02/08/25 Shayne's Fight Night.

Lots of local events in support of Shayne will be happening over the coming weeks/months, here are a few, but to keep up with them all we will be providing updates on the Just Giving page:

Shayne Wilkinson's Journey - organised by Jade Copeland & Victoria Cox. On the 01/06/25 from 2pm @ The Swallow Pub in Leigh Park. Anyone who wants to offer their support to the day please find Jade on Facebook/Messenger.

Shayne's Fight Night (feat. Mickey Parker) - organised by Billy Bessey. On 02/08/25. Contact Billy Bessey on Facebook (Team Bessey White Collar Boxing Club) or email [email protected].