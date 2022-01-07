All outpatient appointments have been cancelled, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust announced.

However dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.

Firefighters from Cosham fire station are at the scene and the leak is said to have spread across large parts of the site.

Major incident declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after significant water leak on Friday 7 January 2022. Pictured: North entrance with a few people outside

A statement from the hospital said: ‘As a result of a significant water leak affecting large parts of the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, we have declared a major incident.

‘All outpatient appointments scheduled for this morning have been cancelled.

‘We apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience this will cause.

‘We will rearrange appointments as soon as possible.

‘Dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.

‘We will keep you updated with any developments and potential impact on other services.’

We will bring you all the latest updates on the 'major incident' in our live blog below.