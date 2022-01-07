'Major incident' declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after 'significant' water leak - latest updates
A ‘MAJOR incident’ has been declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after a ‘significant’ water leak.
All outpatient appointments have been cancelled, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust announced.
However dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.
Firefighters from Cosham fire station are at the scene and the leak is said to have spread across large parts of the site.
A statement from the hospital said: ‘As a result of a significant water leak affecting large parts of the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, we have declared a major incident.
‘All outpatient appointments scheduled for this morning have been cancelled.
‘We apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience this will cause.
‘We will rearrange appointments as soon as possible.
‘Dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.
‘We will keep you updated with any developments and potential impact on other services.’
Major incident declared at QA hospital - latest updates
Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:47
- Water leak has caused the major incident
- All outpatient appointments postponned
Maternity outpatients will CONTINUE as usual
Virtual appointments are still going ahead
Here’s when fire crews were called
Cosham Fire Station has told The News that they were called at 6.05am to the hospital.
All outpatient appointments cancelled - but dialysis and chemotherapy will continue
Emergency services are at the scene
Two fire crews from Cosham Fire Station were called to QA this morning following the leak.
QA declares ‘major incident’ after water leak
We will be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog.