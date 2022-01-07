'Major incident' declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after 'significant' water leak - latest updates

A ‘MAJOR incident’ has been declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after a ‘significant’ water leak.

By Freddie Webb and Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:00 pm

All outpatient appointments have been cancelled, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust announced.

However dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.

Firefighters from Cosham fire station are at the scene and the leak is said to have spread across large parts of the site.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Major incident declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after significant water leak on Friday 7 January 2022. Pictured: North entrance with a few people outside

A statement from the hospital said: ‘As a result of a significant water leak affecting large parts of the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, we have declared a major incident.

‘All outpatient appointments scheduled for this morning have been cancelled.

Several morning appointments have been cancelled this morning and firefighters are at the scene.

‘We apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience this will cause.

‘We will rearrange appointments as soon as possible.

‘Dialysis and chemotherapy appointments will continue as usual.

‘We will keep you updated with any developments and potential impact on other services.’

We will bring you all the latest updates on the ‘major incident’ in our live blog below.

Major incident declared at QA hospital - latest updates

Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:47

  • Water leak has caused the major incident
  • All outpatient appointments postponned
Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:47

Maternity outpatients will CONTINUE as usual

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:24

Virtual appointments are still going ahead

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 10:37

Here’s when fire crews were called

Cosham Fire Station has told The News that they were called at 6.05am to the hospital.

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:52

All outpatient appointments cancelled - but dialysis and chemotherapy will continue

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:51

Emergency services are at the scene

Two fire crews from Cosham Fire Station were called to QA this morning following the leak.

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:24

QA declares ‘major incident’ after water leak

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:23

Welcome to our live blog

We will be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog.

