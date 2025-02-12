Major milestone reached as local NHS supports over 1,000 apprenticeship start-ups

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2025, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) is celebrating the success of its apprenticeship programme since the national programme begun in 2017. Entering its eighth year the Trust has supported an impressive 1,025 apprenticeship starts, with 538 apprentices completing their programmes and moving on to further their careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of PHU’s apprentices, Marie Devlin, is currently completing her BSc (Hons) Speech and Language Therapy Degree Apprenticeship with Sheffield University. Having started at PHU in 2020 as a Band 3 Speech Therapy, she shares:

"Before joining the Trust, I completed a non-clinical degree in Human Communication Science. I then worked at the Alzheimer’s Society and the Stroke Association before joining the Trust as a Band 3. I am now a Band 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose to do an apprenticeship because I could work while completing my degree without having to move away.

Marie Devlin, Speech and Language Therapy Assistant

“I really enjoy applying what I learn at university to real life patient care, which is far more engaging than learning from a textbook alone. It’s an incredibly rewarding role, and I particularly enjoy working in neuro and brain injury care."

The Trust partners with 50 training providers and has used £6.16 million in apprenticeship levy funds to deliver qualifications ranging from Level 2 to Level 7, including the popular Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship.

Antony Eneas, Apprenticeship Transformation Lead, shared: "Many people think NHS apprenticeships are just for nurses and doctors, but the NHS offers over 350 career pathways, welcoming people from all walks of life. At PHU, we support our apprentices from entry-level positions through to achieving their dreams, providing training and nationally recognised qualifications. Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity to work, learn, and grow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHU is proud to invest in its apprentices and celebrate their contributions to healthcare. Apprenticeships are not only shaping careers but also strengthening the NHS workforce, ensuring exceptional care for patients and the community.

For more information on apprenticeship opportunities at PHU, visit https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/www.careers.smartrecruiters.com/PortsmouthHospitalsUniversityNHSTrust/apprenticeshipsBack to News and views