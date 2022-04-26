Maternity services in Portsmouth given £140,000 grant to go digital - improving safety and support for families

The money, given to Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) from the digital maternity fund, will be used to automate administrative systems to free up staff time as well as improve wi-fi access and employ someone to lead other changes.

It will also fund additional mobile phones, computers, PC screens and laptops for all maternity teams, including our community and continuity teams.

Director of maternity and midwifery services at PHU, Lynn Woolley said: ‘We are thrilled to have been one of 128 successful bids to the digital maternity fund.

Maternity staff at PHU

‘Digital tools are one of the ways we can improve safety, improve reporting, and share information with women and pregnant people and their families so they can feel more supported throughout their pregnancy and maternity journey.’

Dr Peter-Marc Fortune, clinical senior responsible officer for the digital child health and maternity programme at NHS England and Improvement (NHSEI) said: ‘We have seen some excellent examples of regional and local collaboration in the bids received.

‘We want funds to be used for maximum impact and to address some of the inequalities at local level.’

Jules Gudgeon, national digital midwife lead for maternity at NHSEI, added: ‘With this funding we are one step closer to interoperable record sharing, regardless of location or system used, for the benefit of women and pregnant people and the clinicians caring for them.’