After losing her ‘bright, funny, and full of joy’ three-year-old daughter to sepsis, a mum is taking legal action against a hospital trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 3, 2022, Penelope ‘Penny’ Stevens was rushed from her home in Emsworth to A&E at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester by her mum, Jemma Graham.

Jemma, was concerned about her daughter’s chesty cough, vomiting and rash. The 41-year-old teacher said: “We took her to hospital on the advice of NHS 111 after she became poorly, but the department was clearly overwhelmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was told she was probably suffering from a virus and, as to me the staff didn’t seem concerned that there was anything more sinister going on, I made the decision to take her home rather than keeping her waiting in the hospital, which was absolutely manic at the time."

The following morning, however, the youngster's condition hadn't improved and the family called 999 - but the ambulance took four hours to arrive. Penny was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth where she sadly died.

Penny Stevens, 3, died from sepsis after a 'missed opportunity' to refer her for urgent assessment. Photo: Family handout / Irwin Mitchell

"Due to the sepsis, Penny went downhill so rapidly, and our world collapsed,” Jemma said. “What followed has broken us as a family in ways that nobody should ever have to endure. We remain devastated by Penny’s death and are left wondering if more could have been done that night to help her.

"It’s hard not to think of how things should be, in a world where Penny would still be at home with us, growing up, and creating mischief with her brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t blame the staff on duty that night. They were working in impossible circumstances. My concerns lie with the system and the conditions that both patients and medical staff have to face.

“I’d do anything to have Penny back with us and want every parent to know the signs of sepsis. People have probably heard of sepsis, but they need to know how dangerous it is. Don’t assume someone else will spot it.”

Also read:

But Jemma has instructed medical negligence lawyers from Irwin Mitchell to take legal action against University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust which runs St Richard’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response Dr Maggie Davies – chief nurse at the trust – said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to Penny's family for the heart-breaking loss of their beloved daughter, and the immense grief they continue to endure.

“The national Group A Streptococcus outbreak in December 2022 placed enormous pressure on patients, families, and the dedicated staff who cared for them. We are so sorry that we were not able to prevent Penny’s death.”

Penny Stevens with her brother Charlie | Family/Solent News

The trust said that – in December 2022 – there were ‘highly unusual pressures’ on children's emergency services across the region, and beyond.

The outbreak of Group A Streptococcus led to a ‘sudden and significant increase’ in the number of children attending emergency departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2022 children’s emergency services at St Richard’s ‘have been transformed’, the trust said, adding: “It has moved into a bigger space, allowing better conditions for patients and families, and staff to receive and care for the children and parents attending.

"Staffing levels in the paediatric ED have also been strengthened which has also improved the quality of care we have been able to provide.”

After an investigation, it has been claimed the there was a ‘missed opportunity’ at the hospital to refer Penny for an urgent sepsis assessment – ‘despite displaying signs of the life-threatening condition’.

Despite being triaged at 6.20pm, Penny was told she would have to ‘wait several hours before being reassessed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Stevens with her brother Charlie. | Family/Solent News

Laura Hayes-Payne, the specialist medical negligence lawyer representing Jemma, said: “The hospital trust’s own investigation report has identified worrying issues in the care Penny received, including not recognising signs of sepsis or referring her for an urgent review.

"Jemma continues to have concerns about what happened to her daughter. All she wants is to ensure that all possible issues in Penny’s care are identified and acknowledged by the trust, and that lessons are learnt so that other families don’t have to endure what she and her family have.

“Through our work we continue to see too many families impacted by sepsis. Penny’s death highlights its dangers, the need for everyone to be aware of the symptoms and how early detection and treatment are essential.”

Penelope 'Penny' Stevens

Penny – who had a high temperature as well as a raised heart and respiratory rate – ‘should have been triaged within 15 minutes’ of attending hospital, according to Irwin Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, it was more than an hour before the youngster, who was also sleepy and had to be held by her mum, was seen because of how busy the department was, an internal NHS patient safety investigation report seen by expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell said,” the spokesperson added.

With the case ongoing, Jemma has joined her legal team at Irwin Mitchell in using Sepsis Awareness Month to raise awareness of the signs of the condition, particularly in children.

She said: “Penny was bright, funny, and full of joy. I’d do anything to have Penny back with us and want every parent to know the signs of sepsis.

"People have probably heard of sepsis, but they need to know how dangerous it is. Don’t assume someone else will spot it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to infection and can deteriorate rapidly, especially in children.

Signs of sepsis in children can include fever, confusion, reduced urine output, fast breathing, having a fit, mottled or blueish skin that may feel abnormally cold to the touch, a rash, lethargy, irritability, or a child being difficult to wake.

Find out more about Irwin Mitchell's expertise in supporting patients and families affected by sepsis at https://www.irwinmitchell.com/personal/medical-negligence/sepsis-negligence-claims.

Alternatively, to speak to an expert, call 0370 1500 100 or visit https://www.irwinmitchell.com/contact-us