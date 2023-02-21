A crowdfunding campaign has already raised more than £9,700 as friends and family continue to support the family of Penelope Stevens – who are still waiting for answers about the events leading up to her death.

Her mum Jemma said: ‘It gives us huge feeling of support from our wonderful community and the many who have been touched by Penny. The impact of kindness is keeping us alive.’

Penny, who lived in Emsworth with parents Jemma Graham and Scott Steven and two-year-old brother Charlie, had enjoyed family day out in Portsmouth on December 2 when she became ill that evening and went to bed early. The following day her family took her to hospital to be checked after calling 111, but they said her symptoms ‘were dismissed’ and brought her home.

Penelope 'Penny' Stevens

However the following day the family called an ambulance because she was breathing fast and she died at Queen Alexandra Hospital with a cardiac arrest less than an hour after arriving. It was only later the family learned Penny had Strep A, which had turned to sepsis very quickly.

Supportive friends and family launched a fundraising campaign to help the family with the cost of a funeral which was at Stansted Park, where a copper beech tree was planted in her memory. Inside Stansted Park there is also a bench with her name on as well as her favourite Winnie the Pooh character Tigger outside the children’s maze.

‘She was a beautiful, happy, sweet little girl who loved every day and had fun with the smallest things,’ said Jemma. ‘We hope people will enjoy a hot chocolate on Penny’s bench in winter, and ice cream in summer, just as we did often in this beautiful place.

‘The fund is also helping with day-to-day living as we are both self-employed, so returning to work has been slow and an extra worry. The kindness and generosity of people are helping us hugely with financial burdens following our tragedy.

Penny and her brother Charlie

‘Our dear friend Carol started this fund as we were met with the brutal realities of what had happened. We’ve known her many years and is a good family friend, and clearly one of the kindest people in the world. She has been holding our hands and walking us through this tragedy from day one - I don’t know what we would have done without her.

‘To people who have donated, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Their kind words and any kind of donation goes a long way to keep holding us up and to keep going.

‘If there is anything left we will continue to try to have days and trips out for Charlie, who has been thrown into a world of confusion.

‘Penny was the most wonderful big sister to Charlie and many people who saw us would always ask if they were twins. The 15-month age gap meant we did everything together and Charlie misses her dearly.

Penny with her brother Charlie

More fundraising to support the family is also taking place this week with all of the franchises of Penny’s favourite play group Jiggy Wriggers also hosting a ‘Pink for Penny’ fundraiser.

Jemma has also invited anyone else who has had a similar experience and been affected by Strep A in a similar way to get in touch with the family by emailing [email protected].

To donate to the crowdfunder visit Penny’s memorial website.

For more information about Strep A visit the NHS website.

The Tigger bench at Stansted Park in memory of Penny, aged three Picture: Mike Cooter (190223)