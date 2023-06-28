Danielle, centre, with Agincare Chief Executive Raina Summerson and founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst

Danielle Hooper, who works at Gorseway Park, was recognised at the 2023 Heroes Awards of national care provider Agincare, which operates the Sea Front care and nursing home.

Just 13 winners out of Agincare’s 4,000 strong workforce nationwide were presented with an award following nominations from the people they support and their families, health and social care professionals, colleagues and the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle joined other category winners from across the country to collect her award from Agincare Chief Executive Raina Summerson, and Founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst at a ceremony held at The Manor Hotel Castle Combe in Wiltshire.

The awards paid tribute to team members who consistently went above and beyond the call of duty, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and making a profound impact on the lives of those who draw on Agincare’s services.

Danielle said: ‘I am incredibly honoured and grateful to have been awarded Care Worker of the Year.

‘This recognition means the world to me, as it validates the passion and dedication I have poured into my role as a team leader at Gorseway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is truly humbling to be acknowledged for the work I love doing every day.

‘I would just like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all whom nominated me and I am more determined than ever to continue providing compassionate care.’

Agincare Chief Executive Raina Summerson explained: ‘These awards are a celebration of the phenomenal work that Agincare teams deliver day in, day out.

‘They are a true testament to the exceptional professionalism and unwavering commitment of our teams which epitomizes the care sector as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We received an overwhelming number of nominations for team members in every Agincare service across the country, and the stories they shared about our winners were nothing short of exceptional.’

From its head office based in Portland, Dorset, Agincare has grown to be one of the largest independent care providers nationwide, employing some 4,000 team members across more than 70 locations.

It remains family-owned and has been delivering high quality, personalised and professional care for over 35 years, including home care, live-in care, residential care and nursing homes, supported living and related services.