Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has been shortlisted across three categories for this year’s Health Service Journal Awards.

These awards are a chance to highlight outstanding contributions to healthcare and share best practice with colleagues nationally.

Nominated for Acute Sector Innovation of the Year, the Family Liaison Officer role was introduced to provide a vital link between patients and their loved ones at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the FLO team.

This includes providing 3,304 video and telephone calls between December 2021 and May 2022, averaging to 1,391 hours of wellbeing and reassurance conversations between patients and their loved ones.

The work achieved by the partnership between Joint Hospital Group South and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is also being recognised by the HSJ Awards in the shortlist for the Military and Civilian Health Partnership Award.

PHU staff trained military colleagues to undertake 1,700 vaccines ahead of a Strike Group deployment and provided a 12 hour turn around on COVID PCR tests to ensure the HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier could embark on sea trials.

In addition to this, military Tiger Teams provided focus on patient flow during a critical incident that supported 94 patients getting discharged within three hours, no ambulance holds and ED waiting times reduced to 15 minutes.

Collaborative working in other parts of the trust have also been recognised as Organisational Teams have been shortlisted for Provider Collaboration of the Year alongside partners in the Hampshire and Isle Of Wight (HIOW) People and OD Collaborative.

Chief People Officers from six NHS provider trusts within the area, including PHU’S Nicole Cornelius, have led on collaborative programmes including the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

Penny Emerit, chief executive, said: ‘I am so proud that our teams and partners have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to our patients and colleagues in this year’s HSJ Awards.

‘The three nominations represent really important areas of focus for us, including improving patient experience and collaboration with partners.