New 24/7 mental health support service accessible by just a text launches in Hampshire

The county’s NHS 111 mental health triage team, run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, have partnered with Shout to provide in the moment mental health support to those in the local community.

People who live in the area can text ‘HANTS’ to 85258 to be connected to a trained volunteer who can help with anxiety, stress, loneliness or depression.

Colin Bulpett, a NHS 111 service manager, said: ‘Having the opportunity to partner with Shout makes instant mental health support more accessible.

A new 24-7 mental health service has launched in Hampshire

‘If you find yourself in crisis after your interaction with Shout, they will advise you to phone NHS 111 or visit 111 online where you will receive a call back from an experienced mental health nurse from the mental health triage service run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.’

Shout is a free, confidential, anonymous service for anyone in the UK and texting the service won’t show up on your phone bill.

Chief executive officer of Mental Health Innovations, which is the charity behind Shout – Victoria Hornby – said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity to offer people in the area free, confidential, in-the-moment mental health support as well as access to further localised mental health care.

‘We hope that with Shout’s free, 24/7 service, those who need support will be able to find the courage to take a positive step forward and reach out to start a conversation.’