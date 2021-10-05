The three new machines, that have been set up in the hospital’s breast screening department, will offer a new technique and improved image quality allowing teams to provide safer and more timely care.

The replacements come as the department is set to increase its services since the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the new mammograph units at QA Hospital. Picture: PHU

Vicky Bremner, superintendent radiographer, said: ‘The department has had to adapt and undergo a complete refurbishment, including the installation of three new mammography machines. These new machines provide improved techniques, increasing our ability to detect breast cancer in the very early stages. This not only enhances the patient experience but also improves staff morale as we can now offer the latest imaging techniques and see more patients in our clinics.’

Fareham resident Katie Butler, 54, attended the unit for a mammogram. She said: ‘In these difficult times, the ladies ran their system with great efficiency and were very welcoming. Screening is a daunting thing as it can be quite a painful couple of minutes. I was treated extremely gently, and the procedure wasn’t as painful as I expected. My mammographer was very caring, understanding and professional.’

The programme has also acquired two new mobile units meaning there are now three units situated across the area, as well as support clinics running at QA.

From October, the mobile units will be relocating to Locksheath and Cosham.

Dr Angelique Beling, director of breast screening, added: ‘I am incredibly proud to be working with such a dedicated team who are focused on getting the screening programme back on track following the impact of the pandemic. I would like to extend my deepest thanks to our partners in the community for their ongoing support in allowing us to site our mobile screening vans on their premises and to our clients for their patience and understanding in dealing with the measures we have had to put in place to keep everyone safe.’

Although screening can be daunting or uncomfortable, women are encouraged to attend when they are invited.

The scans are vitally important and if anything abnormal is spotted early, they could potentially save a person’s life.

