Portsmouth City Council has signed off on plans for the expansion of the entrance to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Planning officers agreed to grant a certificate of lawful development for the extension, which includes a lecture theatre for use by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust staff, ruling it would be allowed under permitted development rights and meaning it did not need to go through a public meeting.

But in its decision notice, the council said it was 'keen' to work with the trust on a design for the earmarked site at the Harvey Road entrance to the hospital.

QA hospital, Portsmouth on 15 October 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

'Although this application has been submitted to confirm whether or not the proposed development is permitted development, there are significant concerns about the development taking place within a very successful public plaza,' the notice says.

'Officers at Portsmouth City Council would be keen to work together with the NHS Trust to explore how the development floorspace can best be delivered without damaging the quality and function of this public area.'

As a result, the council has issued an 'informative note' alongside its decision notice which says it wishes to work with the trust 'to explore how the development floorspace can best be designed'.

The trust said the extension - designs for which have yet to be completed - would help improve its ability to train staff.

'As a teaching hospital with a reputation for award-winning research and development, the hospital strives to enhance the facilities it offers through the delivery of this new lecture theatre for staff, students and doctors,' a planning statement submitted with the application says.

'The remainder of facilities provided are for the hospital to enhance their on-site facilities.'

Below the first floor lecture theatre, the extension would allow the construction of a new shop, food shop and staff changing room alongside a new lobby area.