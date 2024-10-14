Newtown C of E Primary School turns blue in 'very special' fundraiser tribute to Jack Beames
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newtown Church of England Primary School has organised a wonderful fundraiser today (October 14) in memory of Jack Beames. Helen, Jack’s mum, works at the school and staff and parents alike decided they wanted to do something in his honour.
The 22-year-old was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and surrounding tissue, in 2015, when he was just 14 years old.
Over the years, Jack endured multiple rounds of treatment and although he had a few years cancer free, two cancerous nodules were discovered on his lungs in 2021 as well as a rare sinonasal cancer which was found in 2022. At the end of 2023, cancer was found in Jack’s back and he was given weeks to live. On Saturday, February 24, Jack sadly died.
In order to raise awareness, money and remember Jack, students turned up to school in blue, Jack’s favourite colour. Everyone donated £1 for the privilege of wearing non-school uniform and all of the money raised will go to MacMillan Cancer Support and Bone Cancer Research.
Helen said: “We just thought it would make a nice change from the red and we can all come together and celebrate Jack and also raise lots of money for Bone Cancer Research and MacMillan.
“Newtown and all of the families have been very supportive over the last few years while Jack was very poorly and I was off work for a long time, and to know that they are all still thinking of us and thinking about Jack means an awful lot - I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Helen said that seeing the heart take shape made her very emotional. She said: “I did nearly lose it a little bit but I’m strong like Jack and I dug my heels in but it was good - it was very emotional. It’s very special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.