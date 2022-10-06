In the grounds of St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth, a charity-funded garden is being constructed by Solent NHS Trust, for people to use whenever they need some quiet reflection time.

Suzannah Rosenberg, chief operating officer, climbed into a digger to cut the first turf at the site, which will showcase words of significance suggested by teams and individuals following an appeal made across the workforce.

Suzannah Rosenberg at The Limes Memorial Garden construction launch. Picture: Solent NHS Trust

‘This memorial garden should provide the perfect spot for colleagues to take a moment out of their busy lives and pause to remember those they have sadly lost,’ said Suzannah.

‘We had a number of requests from staff for something like this and it’s very pleasing to see the much wanted memorial garden is now starting to take shape. I can’t wait to make a return visit once it is all finished.’

The leafy site opposite The Limes building was chosen for its tranquil location and accessibility.

Once finished, it will feature curved benching around a focal point intended for quiet reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 poignant words relevant to the trust, its teams and the wider NHS were suggested by a cross-section of staff over the summer months. From those, a panel selected the 12 most popular for inclusion in the project.