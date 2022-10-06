Roadworks at Portchester roundabout in Fareham will give buses priority over other traffic
ONGOING roadworks at a busy roundabout will give buses higher priority over traffic.
Hampshire County Council began work at the Portchester roundabout on Monday, with contractors Colas placing traffic signals at the Portchester precinct bus stop and at the roundabout.
The traffic signals will be programmed to give bus services priority when they are exiting the bus lane.
During the works there will be some lane closures on the roundabout, and the bus lane and the bus stop will need to be temporarily closed until work is complete.
Bus services will continue to operate as normal, with passengers able to board and alight from an alternative, temporary bus stop located nearby.
Councillor Nick Adams-King, the county council’s executive member for Highways Operations, said: ‘These improvements will mean that residents can have more confidence in the bus timetables for those services that run between Fareham and Portsmouth, via Portchester.’