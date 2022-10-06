News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Roadworks at Portchester roundabout in Fareham will give buses priority over other traffic

ONGOING roadworks at a busy roundabout will give buses higher priority over traffic.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:17 am - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:17 am
The bus stop at Portchester roundabout. Picture: David George
The bus stop at Portchester roundabout. Picture: David George

Hampshire County Council began work at the Portchester roundabout on Monday, with contractors Colas placing traffic signals at the Portchester precinct bus stop and at the roundabout.

The traffic signals will be programmed to give bus services priority when they are exiting the bus lane.

Read More

Read More
Hundreds of mourners turn out for 'loving' Rowlands Castle man with 'golden hear...

During the works there will be some lane closures on the roundabout, and the bus lane and the bus stop will need to be temporarily closed until work is complete.

Most Popular

Bus services will continue to operate as normal, with passengers able to board and alight from an alternative, temporary bus stop located nearby.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the county council’s executive member for Highways Operations, said: ‘These improvements will mean that residents can have more confidence in the bus timetables for those services that run between Fareham and Portsmouth, via Portchester.’

A consultation for the roundabout was held last year, with the work coming alongside a £19.6m transport investment in Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

FarehamHampshire County CouncilPortsmouthHavantGosport