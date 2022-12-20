Other trusts to declare critical incidents are Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Southampton University Hospital NHS Trust.

Critical care services across Hampshire are under strain

And now the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, which oversees NHS services across the county, has declared a county-wide critical incident. The board said strikes were not a factor in this.

Dr Lara Alloway, deputy chief medical officer for acute care for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board and chief medical officer at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘Due to the significant ongoing pressure on local NHS services alongside the need to act swiftly to ensure patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care, we have declared a critical incident across health services in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

‘We are supporting a number of trusts who have also declared critical incidents due to sustained pressure. Hospitals, urgent treatment centres, minor injuries units, GP practices and ambulance services are all being significantly impacted.

‘Dedicated health and care teams are working round-the-clock to ensure patients receive the care they need. With nearly all hospital beds full across Hampshire and Isle of Wight and urgent treatment centres, GP practices, minor injuries and ambulance services under significant pressure, we know that some people may not be receiving care in as timely a way as we would like. Everyone working across health and care services is doing their very best in this challenging situation, but we need your help:

‘With rising rates of flu locally, if you are eligible and have not yet taken up the opportunity, we encourage you to get your flu jab as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you. Please also continue to practice good hand hygiene and remember to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

‘If you share a household or are a carer, close friend or relative to someone in hospital, and are their key point of contact, you can help by staying in contact with the hospital ward they are on so everyone is clear about the expected date of discharge; supporting with any necessary arrangements to provide suitable clothing and shoes for the patient and understanding their ongoing medication needs; helping with their transport home. If you can help take a relative, friend or neighbour home when they are ready to leave hospital then it helps them to get home more quickly and it helps the NHS, too.

‘Little things like popping some milk and food in their fridge, turning on the heating in their home and checking for trip/fall hazards like trailing cables and rugs can make a big difference too.